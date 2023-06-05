Dhaka, June 5: The Bangladesh Education Ministry has announced a four-day closure of government primary schools across the country because of the ongoing heatwave.

The Ministry noted the decision was taken considering the health and safety of the children, reports Xinhua news agency. Heatwave in Europe: Temperatures in Europe Hotting Up, 15700 Deaths Linked to Heatwave in 2022, Says WMO Report.

The heatwave has gripped many parts of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, as the country enters the height of summer, pushing temperatures to record levels. Heatwave Alert for India: El Nino May Spur Deadly Heat Waves and Droughts in India, Says World Meteorological Organisation.

The authorities are expected to take further preventive measures if the heatwave continues.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2023 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).