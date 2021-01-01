New Delhi, January 1: India on Friday lodged a formal protest with Pakistan via diplomatic channels against the vandalisation of a Hindu temple there, reported a source. Recently, on December 30, a mob of over a hundred people led by local Muslim clerics destroyed and set on fire a Hindu temple in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A viral video clip on social media showed a violent mob destroying the walls and roof of the temple. This act against the Hindu minority community has been widely condemned by human rights activists based in Pakistan and other parts of the world. Pakistan: Hindu Temple Destroyed, Set on Fire by Mob in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (Watch Video).

Watch: Video of Vandalisation of Hindu Temple in Pakistan

#BREAKING...A mob led by local clerics destroyed Hindu temple in Karak district of KP. Hindus obtained permission from the administration to extend the temple but local clerics arranged a mob to destroy the temple. Police & administration remained silent spectators @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/fL6J13YSGN — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) December 30, 2020

The mob incited by a local cleric was part of a rally organised by Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), a Sunni Deobandi political party in Pakistan. In the rally, speakers delivered inflammatory speeches after which the mob stormed the temple, set it ablaze, and razed it to the ground.