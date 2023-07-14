Australia, July 14: In a shocking incident, an Indian student in Sydney, Australia, was brutally attacked by a mob of Khalistani separatists on Friday, as reported by Australia Today. According to the report, the victim Swapnil Singh (name changed), recounted the harrowing ordeal, stating that he was assaulted allegedly by Khalistan supporters in the suburb of Westmead located in Western Sydney.

According to Swapnil, who is an international student and works as a driver, the attack occurred at around 5:30 am when he was on his way to work. The assailants, purportedly Khalistan supporters, appeared suddenly and began attacking him with iron rods. He was struck on the left side of his face, causing significant injury. Avtar Singh Khanda Dies: Khalistan Supporter Who Pulled Down India’s National Flag at Indian Embassy in London Dies of Blood Cancer, Say Reports.

Describing the incident to Australia Today, Swapnil stated, "Today, morning at 5.30 am when I was going to work, some 4-5 Khalistan supporters attacked me. I work as a driver, and my vehicle was parked just 50 meters from where I live. As soon as I sat in my driving seat, these Khalistan supporters came out of nowhere." Tiranga Desecrated by Khalistanis in Canada Video: Khalistan Supporters Disrespect India's National Flag During Protest Outside Indian Consulate in Toronto, Indian Community Counters.

He further revealed that one of the attackers forcefully opened the left side door of his vehicle and struck him with an iron rod on his cheekbone under his left eye. The assault continued as they dragged him out of the vehicle and continued to beat him with iron rods. Disturbingly, some of the attackers recorded the incident on their phones while others joined in the assault. Swapnil alleged that throughout the attack, the mob repeatedly shouted the slogan "Khalistan Zindabad," indicating their support for the Khalistan separatist movement.

After the brutal assault, Swapnil was rushed to Westmead Hospital with severe injuries to his head, leg, and arm. The New South Wales (NSW) Police spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating, "Shortly after 5:40 am on Friday 14 July 2023, officers attached to Cumberland Police Area Command attended Rupert Street, Merrylands West, following reports of an assault."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2023 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).