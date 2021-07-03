Jakarta, July 3: Indonesia on Saturday recorded 27,913 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, another record of the daily spike, bringing the total tally to 2,256,851, the Health Ministry said.

The COVID-19-related death toll added by 493 to 60,027, according to the the ministry. UK Reports 27,125 Coronavirus Cases, 27 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

During the past 24 hours, 13,282 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 1,915,147, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

