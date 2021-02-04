Tehran, February 4: Iran reportedly conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan to rescue its two soldiers. The surgical strike was conducted this week by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). The force also issued an official statement in this regard. According to IRGC, it conducted an intelligence operation inside Pakistan. Who are the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Why has US Labelled it a Terror Organisation?

The operation was conducted on Tuesday night. Iran's two border guards were held hostages Pakistan-based Jaish-ul-Adl organisation. The border guards were captured in 2018. "A successful operation was carried out last Tuesday night to rescue two kidnapped border guards who were taken as hostages by Jaish ul-Adl organization two and a half years ago," reported India Today quoting an excerpt from IRGC's statement.

The Wahhabi terrorist group on October 16, 2018, had kidnapped 12 IRGC guards. The soldiers were taken to the city of Merkava in Sistan and Baluchestan Province on the Iran-Pakistan border. A joint committee was also reportedly formed between Tehran and Islamabad to free the IRCG soldiers. Iranian Commander Killed by Drone Strike at Syria-Iraq Border.

Five kidnapped soldiers were released on November 15, 2018. The Pakistani Army released four more soldiers on March 21, 2019. Iran had declared Jaish ul-Adl a terrorist organisation. The group is involved in an arms struggle against the Iranian government for defending rights of Baloch Sunnis in Iran. The terrorist organization is operating from southwest Pakistan. Reportedly, India's former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was also kidnapped by the same terror organisation and handed over to Pakistan agencies.

