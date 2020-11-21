Tehran, Nov 21: Iran's Foreign Ministry has urged France, Germany and the UK, the three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, to implement their commitments to protecting Tehran's nuclear rights enshrined under the pact.

France, Germany and the UK, also known as E3 with reference to the nuclear deal, are expected to stop their political "blame game" against Iran and fulfil their commitments pertaining to the multilateral accord, Xinhua news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying on Friday. Iran President Hassan Rouhani Calls on US President-Elect Joe Biden to Return to Nuclear Deal.

The remarks were made in reaction to a recent E3 statement which urged Iran to adhere to its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the non-proliferation treaty.

"The Islamic Republic's peaceful nuclear activities have full compliance with the international law, and it is totally lawful and legitimate," said Khatibzadeh.

Iran has reduced its commitments under the JCPOA in response to the US' withdrawal from the deal in 2018, its sanctions against Iran as well as Europe's "failure" to honour its obligations over Iran's rights, he said.

The spokesman expressed Iran's readiness to re-embrace its commitments if other parties abide by their own obligations.

In May 2018, the US announced a unilateral withdrawal from the deal and the restoration of stringent sanctions against the Islamic republic.

In reaction to the US withdrawal from the landmark deal, and in response to Europe's sluggishness in facilitating Iran's banking transactions and oil exports, Iran has been gradually moving away from its nuclear commitments since May 2019.

