Dublin, October 20: The country is to close much of its economy and society in a second Covid-19 lockdown that imposes some of the severest restrictions in Europe. According to a report in the Guardian, all the non-essential shops will shut and people have been asked to stay at home, with a 5 km travel limit. All the restrictions have been imposed by the government on Monday evening in view of the rising coronavirus infections.

The country will go into the lockdown for six weeks. Visits to private homes or gardens will not be permitted and there are to be no gatherings except for tightly controlled weddings and funerals. Public transport will operate at 25 percent capacity. A fine amount will be announced soon for people who breach the 5km travel limit for the purpose other than work and other essential activities. US COVID-19 Cases Top 8.2 Million, Death Toll Surpasses 220,000, Says Johns Hopkins University.

All barbers’ shops, beauty salons, gyms, leisure centres and cultural amenities will have to be shut. Restaurants, cafes and pubs will be allowed to serve takeout meals only. This comes as a huge blow to the economy which is already reeling under the devastating effects of coronavirus.

