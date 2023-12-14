Tel Aviv, December 14: For the first time since Hamas launched its unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7, a senior leader of the militant group said they could recognise the Jewish nation as part of the Palestinian unity talks. Mousa Abu Marzouk, one of the highest-ranking Hamas leader who has been actively meeting global leaders to garner support, told Arab mediapersons that the official stance was that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) had recognised Israel and that Hamas should follow it. Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ten Israeli Soldiers Killed in Northern Gaza Ambush

This is being seen as a move for peace from the Hamas side as the Israel military is putting grave pressure on the militant group's leadership and the possibility of its ouster from the Gaza Strip. Hamas has always openly sought Israel’s destruction and vowed to commit similar onslaughts to the one carried out on October 7. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Losing Support Due to Indiscriminate Bombing of Gaza, Says US President Joe Biden

The PLO, which heads the Palestine Authority that runs the West Bank, had recognized Israel as part of Oslo Accords signed between then PLO leader Yasser Arafat and Israeli President Yitzhak Rabin on September 13,1993. Rabin was assassinated in Israel in 1995 by a person who belonged to an extreme right-wing group who was against the Oslo Accords.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2023 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).