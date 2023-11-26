Tel Aviv, November 26: The Hostages and Missing Families forum on Sunday said that they will do everything under their command for the release of all hostages who were taken by Hamas following October 7 attacks. “Emily has come back to us. We can’t find the words to describe our emotions after 50 challenging and complicated days. We are overjoyed to embrace Emily again, but at the same time we remember Raya Rotem and all other hostages who have not yet returned,” the forum said in a statement, quoting family members of the nine-year-old Emily Hand who was released by Hamas on Saturday. Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Hamas Hands Over List of Hostages To Be Released on Sunday.

“We will do everything in within their power to bring the rest of the hostages back home,” the forum in a statement said. The family of Emily Hand also said that they wanted to express the gratitude of the family of each and everyone who had stood by them during the bad times they faced. “We appreciate the unwavering support as we continue our efforts for the safe return of all,” the forum said. Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: 14 Israeli Hostages To Be Freed Today in Exchange for 42 Palestinian Prisoners.

Merit Regev, mother of Maya Regev who was also released said that she is to see her daughter back home. “I am excited and happy see Maya back with us. But my heart still heavy as my son Italy is with Hamas,” she said. She said that they will not stop until Italy and all other hostages get back home safely.

