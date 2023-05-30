Mumbai, May 30: In a bizarre incident that has come to light in Italy, a son is reportedly said to have lived with his mother's corpse for six years in order to cash in on her pension. After the incident came to light, the deceased woman's son is being investigated. The incident came to light after the police discovered the deceased's woman's "mummified" remains.

As per a report in Mirror.Co.UK, the deceased woman has been identified as Helga Maria Hengbarth. Reportedly, Helga died aged 86 nearly six years ago, however, her son told the neighbours that his mother moved back to her native home in Germany. The alleged scam came to light when the police and firefighters allegedly broke into an apartment in Verona, in northern Italy's Veneto region. Netherland Horror: Man Keeps 101-Year-Old Father's Dead Body in Freezer for 18 Months, Says 'I Would Miss Him'; Accused Arrested.

Decomposed and Mummified Corpse Found on Bed

Police officials said that Helga was unreachable, following which, they checked her records and found that she had not made any claims on her health insurance card in years. When the cops entered the apartment, they found Helga's "badly decomposed and mummified corpse" laying on her bed. Cops also said that her body was allegedly zipped into a body bag.

After the incident, Helga's 60-year-old son, who has not been named later turned himself before the police. Meanwhile, prosecutors Bruno Bruni and Alberto Sergi have ordered an autopsy in order to determine how Helga died. The police are also investigating how her son managed to claim his mother's pension payments during the six years period when she was dead. Gruesome! Sex Workers Found Brutally Murdered in Rome, Suspected Serial Killer Arrested.

As per local media, Helga's son collected a total of EUR 30,000 (GBP 26,050) per year for six years, which totalled EUR 180,000 (GBP 156,300). An investigation is underway in connection with the matter. In a separate incident that took place in the Netherlands, a man was arrested for storing his dad's body in the freezer. After his arrest, the accused told cops that he "didn't want to lose him".

