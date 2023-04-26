Islamabad, April 26: Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General (DG) of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), has asserted that Jammu and Kashmir "was never and will never become a part of India", adding that any "misadventure" by New Delhi against Islamabad can be responded befittingly.

In his maiden press conference since taking charge as head of the military's media affairs wing in December 2022, the DG ISPR accused India of committing over 56 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

"If, due to any miscalculation and misunderstanding, India tries to conspire against Pakistan, then we will give a befitting reply. There should be no doubt about it," he said. Monkeypox in Pakistan: Country Reports First Case of Mpox.

Talking about the country's armed forces readiness to respond to any emergency situation, Chaudhry said that if the "Indian propaganda against Pakistan" continues and a situation of confrontation arises, then "we can take this battle to the enemy's territory as well if required".

Talking about the ceasefire violations along the LoC, the DG ISPR said that Pakistan had shot down at least six quad copters, stating that Pakistan Army is prepared to deal with any such attempts by India.

Chaudhry's strong remarks come at a time when a Pakistani delegation has just crossed over to India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defence Ministers meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif will be participating in the meeting virtually.

The significance of the military establishment's strong position against India through such statements, would also have a major impact on the upcoming SCO Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa next month which will be attended by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in person.

Pakistan-India relations have been at the lowest since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution to change the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. Pakistan: Street Crimes Increasing at Alarming Rate in the Cash-Strapped Country; 41 People Killed in Ramadan 2023, Says Report.

Since then, Pakistan has cut off trade and diplomatic ties with India, demanding a reversal of the decision, which it terms as a violation of the UN resolution. Pakistan maintains that India's unilateral decision on Kashmir is unacceptable as the dispute is a bilateral matter between the two countries.

