Mumbai, January 12: America's multinational bank, JPMorgan, is reportedly planning to call its employees to work from the office five days a week. The move is reportedly aimed at eliminating the hybrid working option, which JPMorgan employees have been provided with since the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, the banking and financial services holding company has a three-day work-from-office rule for over three lakh employees. It is learned that JPMorgan will announce the five-day work-from-office mandate soon.

As per a report in Reuters, JPMorgan Chase has asked employees who are on hybrid work schedules to return to the office five days a week starting in March. The decision was conveyed to the employees through an internal memo. As per the memo, at least 70 per cent of the employees are already working from the office for five days a week, while others are working from the office either three or four days a week. "Now is the right time to solidify our full-time in-office approach," the executives wrote in the memo. JP Morgan Predicts Optimistic Global Economic Outlook for 2025; Recession Probability Pegged at 15%.

Notably, the memo also stated that working from the office is the "best way to run the company". Jamie Dimon, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JPMorgan and other leaders also said that "being together greatly enhances mentoring, learning, brainstorming and getting things done". While the work from office five days a week is likely to start in March, the decision has not gone well, with a few JP Morgan staffers pushing back against the return-to-office directive. India’s Defence Sector Presents Long Runway of Growth: JP Morgan.

A few employees expressed their views by posting comments on the company's intranet site. While the employees cited increased commuting and childcare costs in their complaints, it was learned that the page was locked after more than 300 comments were posted within the first hour. The memo also included a link to a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs), which gave details about special exceptions for remote work, flexibility for personal reasons and attendance logs.

