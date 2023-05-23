Mumbai, 23: The story of Juergensen Marine is one of passion, innovation, and revolution. At its helm is Kevin Juergensen, a man who has made significant contributions to diving and life support industry through his innovative and groundbreaking ideas.

Kevin's love for diving began at the age of 16, when he took his first plunge into the deep blue. Growing up in the small coastal town of San Pedro, California gave him access to the sea every day.. This fascination propelled him to pursue degrees in both biomedical photography and film from the renowned Rochester Institute of Technology and, later, a law degree from the Whittier College School of Law.

Kevin's career in film production led him to produce over 27 documentaries for The Discovery Channel, where he first began using Closed Circuit Rebreathers (CCR) for scuba diving. As his passion for underwater filmmaking grew, so did his fascination with the equipment that made it possible. Envisioning better ways of maintaining the complex equipment while enhancing safety became an obsession for him. And obsession that would eventually change the course of his life.

Kevin began designing and building components to enhance and control CCRs. And as this was also at the beginning of the internet, word began to spread about a filmmaker in California who also designed and built closed circuit rebreathing equipment. Divers could watch Juergensen on TV during Shark Week, and contact him afterwards to ask what kind of kit he was using. As demand grew for products he fabricated by hand in his garage, he realized that at some point he should turn this passion into a business. It was that led him to found Juergensen Marine, Inc. in 1996, a USA rebreather equipment manufacturing company that has since revolutionized the industry.

Kevin's innovative ideas have earned him five US patents, including the Display Integrated Vibrating Alarm, which enhances diver safety and is now being integrated into more production rebreathers worldwide. His patented wet switch activation and DIVA Deco features have also made significant contributions to the rebreather industry. Juergensen’s equipment is recognized as having an unsurpassed safety record within the industry to this day.

Juergensen Marine has produced thousands of highly successful "Hammerhead" closed-circuit mixed gas rebreather products, which currently hold three of the top five deep diving records worldwide. The company's various inventions are credited with saving hundreds of lives in one of the most dangerous sports: deep water and cave exploration diving.

Juergensen Marine, Inc. expanded its horizons in 2006 when its Mark V Dive Controller was certified by the US Navy and put into service by NATO Mine Clearance Divers. This led to the formation of Juergensen Defense Corporation, a sister company of Juergensen Marine, which conducts business with the US Navy, NATO, Korea, Turkey, and Greece and India.

Juergensen Defense has also branched out into mining and aerospace, where it has created several products in use today for monitoring and augmenting life support in tactical fixed-wing fighter aircraft and coal mining. From humble beginnings as a young man scuba diving along the beaches of his beloved San Pedro, to wildlife filmmaker, to aerospace engineer seems like a fantastical journey, but one filled with drive and an obsession with excellence. As Juergensen Marine continues to innovate and expand, Kevin Juergensen’s legacy as a pioneer in the diving, mining, aerospace and life support industry remains firmly established.

His passion for diving and underwater filmmaking has driven him to create groundbreaking technologies that have revolutionized the way people explore and understand the ocean and the world around them.