A shocking scandal has erupted in Malaysia after a video of Kelantan doctor Dr Wong Lu Yang allegedly caught with another man’s wife inside his BMW car went viral on social media. The controversial clip, now widely referred to as the “Kelantan doctor viral video,” has led to Dr Wong facing suspension from Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malaysia. Adding another twist to the story, Dr Wong has alleged that he and his family were the target of blackmail involving intimate photos and videos. Search engine platforms are flooded with trending keywords, such as "kelantan doctor video viral", "viral doktor kelantan", "dr wong lu yang video", "doctor kelantan viral" "dr wong lu yang cctv viral," and so on. From being in an alleged extra-marital affair to facing blackmail to suspension and then seeking forgiveness from his wife to issuing a public apology, the Malaysian doctor has faced it all and done it all. Here’s what we know about the controversy. Uppal Farm Girl MMS Leaked Viral Video: Young Woman Alleges Fiancé Blackmailed Her With Intimate Clip Leak, Police Respond to MMS Scandal (Watch).

The “Kelantan doctor video” went viral and started trending on Google Trends because it involves a personal scandal where a married doctor in Kelantan was caught in a video with another man's wife inside his BMW. The video shows the husband confronting them, and it quickly spread on social media, leading to public and media attention.

The Viral Kelantan Doctor in the BMW Incident

In a dramatic confrontation captured on video on August 24, a man claiming to be married for 10 years, accused his wife of having an affair with Dr Wong Lu Yang, a doctor in Kota Bharu. The husband filmed the scene as he forcefully opened the door of the BMW, questioning whether his wife was there to see their children or the doctor. He then accused Dr Wong, who was in medical scrubs, of being intimate with her at his clinic. This confrontation video quickly went viral before the original Facebook post was deleted, although it continued to spread across other platforms.

Soon afterwards, further content emerged online, purported CCTV footage from Dr Wong’s clinic appearing to show him in close physical contact with female staff, including an instance where he caresses a woman's waist and another where he appears to beckon a woman into a room. Additionally, photos allegedly depicting Dr Wong engaging in sexual activity inside a clinic room were also circulated.

JCI Malaysia Responds to Viral Incident and Suspends Dr Wong Lu Yang

Following the controversy, Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malaysia confirmed that the matter involving Dr Wong Lu Yang is strictly a personal issue and unrelated to the organisation’s mission or activities. JCI emphasised that it does not condone the behaviour seen in the viral video and noted that an internal review has been initiated, with appropriate action to follow based on the findings.

The organisation also addressed the backlash on its social media platforms, where users had begun spamming its pages after the incident went public. To protect its volunteers and sponsors from unfair criticism, JCI urged the public to refrain from targeting its platforms. As a precautionary measure, the organisation has temporarily locked the comments sections across its social media pages to prevent further harassment.

Allegations of Blackmail by Dr Wong Lu Yang and Apology to His Wife

Dr Wong Lu Yang has alleged that he was the target of a blackmail scheme involving private photos and videos, which he claims were circulated after he refused to comply with the demands. In a video statement, the aesthetic clinic owner explained that for nearly three months before the scandal broke, both he and his family had been receiving threatening messages containing intimate material.

Acknowledging the impact on his personal life, Dr Wong admitted that he had already come clean to his wife about the situation during that time. He sought her forgiveness and stressed that they had chosen to work through the matter together. “I chose to be honest with my partner and seek her forgiveness. We reached a consensus, and she allowed me to return to the family so that we could jointly manage our marriage and family,” he said in his statement.

Dr Wong Lu Yang Issues Public Apology and Files Police Report Over Online Threats

Under growing public scrutiny, Dr Wong Lu Yang issued a public apology in his Facebook post in response to the viral controversy, acknowledging the distress caused by the incident. In his statement, the Kelantan doctor expressed regret not only to his wife and family but also to colleagues and the wider community. He clarified that the issue was a private matter and should not be linked to any organisations or professional bodies. “I sincerely apologise to the public for the attention and concern this issue has caused, as well as the unnecessary use of public resources. This is a personal matter and has no relation to any organisations, associations, friends, or family members,” he said.

In addition to the apology, Dr Wong revealed that he had lodged a police report following a wave of online threats, harassment, and cyberbullying targeted at him and his family. According to reports, he stated that they had been receiving disturbing messages for weeks, forcing him to take the matter to the authorities for their safety.

The scandal has fuelled intense debate across Malaysia, with netizens split between condemning Dr Wong’s alleged actions and sympathising with his claims of being blackmailed. Many have also criticised the invasion of privacy and the viral spread of sensitive content. As of now, Dr Wong’s future in his professional and community roles remains uncertain. Authorities are yet to confirm whether an investigation will be launched into the blackmail claims, while JCI Malaysia has not announced if the suspension will be permanent.

