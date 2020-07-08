Islamabad/New Delhi, July 8: Pakistan Attorney General on Wednesday claimed that retired India Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav had refused to file a review petition for reconsideration of his sentence and conviction. Pakistan even claimed that Jadhav wants to go ahead with mercy plea.

Pakistan Attorney General said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "On 17 June 2020 Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review & reconsideration of his sentence & conviction. Exercising his legal right he refused to file a petition for review &reconsideration of his sentence & conviction." Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: India in Touch with Pakistan on Implementation of ICJ Decision.

The Pakistan Attorney General even claimed that Jadhav had instead preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition. The Pakistan Attorney General said, "He (Kulbhushan Jadhav) instead preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition...Pakistan has offered second consular access to him."

Here's what Pakistan Attorney General said:

He (Kulbhushan Jadhav) instead preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition...Pakistan has offered second consular access to him: Pakistan media — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

Jadhav, 49-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017.

