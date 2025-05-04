New Delhi, May 4: Donald Trump's administration is reportedly planning major layoffs, targeting thousands of employees across US intelligence agencies. The job cuts are said to include significant reductions at the CIA and NSA, two of the country’s most sensitive national security organisations. The job cuts are reportedly part of a plan to restructure the federal intelligence workforce in line with President Donald Trump’s efforts to reduce the size of the federal employees.

As per a report of The Washington Post, the Donald Trump administration is preparing to make significant job cuts at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and other major US spy units. The downsizing will likely impact some of the government’s most sensitive national security agencies, including the National Security Agency (NSA). Radio Free Asia Layoffs 2025: RFA Announces Mass Job Cuts, Shutdown of Major Language Services Amid Funding Issues.

The administration has recently informed lawmakers on Capitol Hill that it plans to decrease the number of employees at the CIA by around 1,200 over the next few years. As per reports, several thousand jobs are expected to be cut across key US intelligence agencies, including the NSA, Defense Intelligence Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

The CIA does not share information about how many employees it has, but estimates suggest that the workforce is around 22,000. It is not yet clear which specific areas of the agency will be impacted the most by the job cuts. The job cuts are said to involve 1,200 positions at the CIA, in addition to thousands of roles across other areas of the US intelligence community. Tech Layoffs 2025: 51,028 Employees Laid Off by 112 Companies So Far This Year Due to Various Reasons, 23,486 Laid Off in April Alone.

The layoffs are occurring at the same time that CIA Director John Ratcliffe has committed to direct more resources towards China and tackling drug cartels that are smuggling fentanyl and other synthetic drugs into the United States. An agency spokesperson said in a statement, “Director Ratcliffe is moving swiftly to ensure the CIA workforce is responsive to the Administration’s national security priorities.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2025 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).