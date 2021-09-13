After the multiple lockdowns of 2020, many people have started getting into trading, but have no idea where to start. Masari Capital saw the demand and wanted to fill in the gaps for both new and experienced traders to help improve their profits and profiles.

Masari Capital is an A-book forex brokerage. They have been private and exclusive to their institutional clients since 2018. After seeing how much manipulation there was in the retail trading space, Masari Capital decided to create a safe and reliable place for retail traders in 2020.

Masari Capital is a true ECN / STP broker. They help users trade forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies and even stocks. They offer over 160 currencies to choose from and up to 1:500 leverage.

99% of retail brokers open up trading. Positions against their clients so they can incentivise people to lose and mark up with ridiculous spreads. Masari Capital don’t believe in this strategy of B-trading and instead use A-book forex brokerage, they don’t use the same liquidity providers like banks, hedge funds and even governments. This is also why they are the best forex brokerage for Expert Advisors, due to their lack of manipulation and raw spread pricing.

Masari Capital throws exclusive monthly competitions for its members to win cash prizes and funded accounts. Some of these competitions are based on who can flip an account the most within 30 days, or Battle of The Bots, an EA contest where users can’t go in over 50% drawdown.

They also hold exclusive monthly giveaways for members, where they can win cash prizes, laptops, iPads, LCD screens and trading tools, simply for following them on social media and tagging friends in their posts.

While 99% of their brokers use English, Masari Capital also offers full Spanish and German customer service. They also offer interest-free Islamic trading accounts that are conclusive with Sharia law.

Users can fund their accounts with both Bitcoin, credit and debit cards, and wire transfers. Also offered are free trading tools, such as a compound calculator.

Masari Capital stands as a brand for traders looking to improve their lives. reaching higher levels of income is a way for all traders to feel progress, so Masari Capital provides tools for clients to achieve their expectations and grow within an industry that rewards patience, discipline and experience. The website also has a variety of articles to help investors better their success and provide helpful investing advice.

Masari Capital offers their services on Android, IOS, Mac and Windows software that is fast, serves as a cross-platform trading solution, supports many languages and is simple to use for both new and experienced traders.