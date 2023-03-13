Antananarivo, March 13: At least 22 people have been killed after a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Madagascar, the East Africa nation's port authority said.

The boat carrying a total of 47 people capsized on Saturday due to an accident in the seas off the coast of Madagascar, the Maritime and River Port Agency said in a statement late Sunday. Pakistan: Boat Carrying 25 Children Capsizes in Tanda Dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province; 10 Killed.

Twenty-three of them on board were saved, and operations to rescue the missing were still ongoing, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying. Bangladesh Boat Capsize: Around 20 Dead, 30 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Panchagarh; Rescue Operation Underway.

The boat was on its way to the French overseas island of Mayotte, according to the statement.

