Miami Records 1st Coronavirus Death Amid Fears of Beach City Becoming Next COVID-19 Hotspot in US

Miami, March 29: The beach city of Miami in Florida recorded its first coronavirus death on Friday, with a 40-year-old warehouse worker succumbing to death. The deceased, identified as Israel Carreras, contracted the virus while attending a party at the Miami beach from March 4 to 10. He was being treated at a designated medical facility for the past few days -- but his condition continued to deteriorate rapidly, officials said.

Franco Conquista, the boyfriend of Carreras, was left heartbroken with his demise. Speaking to reporters, Conquista said his partner was a regular attendee of of Winter Festival Party held at the Miami beach earlier this month, where thousands had thronged. New York, New Jersey, Connecticut May be Quarantined to Contain Coronavirus Pandemic in US: Donald Trump.

According to Conquista, Carreras had returned from the festival with a severe cough. Despite medication and symptomatic treatment, his through condition could not improve. In days leading to his demise, Carreras communicated only through gestures as he was unable to speak, the bereaved boyfriend said.

The local administration as well as President Donald Trump had, earlier this month, warned the spring breakers and party goers in Miami from forming mass gatherings. The festive spirit, with the pre-onset of spring, had even drawn a rebuke from the World Health Organisation (WHO). Miami Spring Breakers Not to Heed Social Distancing Call, Beachside Party Goers Say 'If I Get Corona, I Get Corona' (Watch Video).

After data suggested that coronavirus is largely lethal for senior citizens, the global health body had warned the youth that they can not only act as a spreader of the virus, but also be fatally affected themselves by the disease.

The coronavirus cases in the US breached the 100,000-mark on Friday, whereas, the death toll has climbed to 1,900. Half of the casualties were recorded in New York -- which has emerged as hotspot of the virus. With several tourists and visitors from Northeast states heading to Miami in the spring season, the authorities are fearful of Miami emerging as the next COVID-19 hotspot.