New York, February 11: In a shocking incident, a woman drowned her six-year-old daughter to death while allegedly giving her "baptism" at their residence in Brooklyn, New York. The child's lifeless body was discovered unresponsive in a bathtub with signs of a struggle, including blood clots in her eyes. Emergency responders rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities have now arrested the 26-year-old mother, Karla Espinal, on charges of felony assault and reckless endangerment.

According to The Mirror report, Espinal allegedly told police she was “baptising” her daughter when officers arrived at the scene. However, investigators suspect Madelyn Tavarez may have been held underwater for up to 20 minutes, as the blood clots in her eyes indicated a struggle. The child’s father, who was not home at the time, reportedly sent a distressing message in Spanish to his manager after learning of her death, saying, “I’m going crazy.” New York Shocker: Baby Girl Found Abandoned Outside Building in Bronx, Video of Masked Woman Leaving Child in Green Bag Surfaces.

Neighbours described the family as loving but recalled hearing a scream from home around 4:30 a.m. on the day of the incident. Helen Cunningham, a neighbour, told The Mirror that she saw paramedics carrying a small girl on a stretcher in the afternoon, followed by police leading a young woman away in handcuffs. She added that police had visited the home earlier that week, though it remains unclear why. New York Shocker: Man Kills In-Laws and Their Dog Before Setting House on Fire in US, Arrested.

Authorities are now investigating the family's history. Meanwhile, Espinal pleaded not guilty in court and has been placed on suicide watch while in custody. Prosecutors revealed that an autopsy is pending, and additional charges could follow depending on the results. She is scheduled to appear in court on February 14.

