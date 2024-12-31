The New York Police Department is actively searching for a woman who abandoned a baby girl in a green reusable bag on a doorstep in the Bronx. The homeowner, Mamadou Hafiz Jallow, received a call from a neighbour alerting him to the sound of crying outside his home. “I was scared. Felt compassionate. Sorry for the child... At the same time, I’m happy I saved her life. I just want the baby to be safe,” Jallow said. The baby was quickly taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Authorities are hopeful for her full recovery. The NYPD continues to investigate the incident and track down the masked woman responsible for the abandonment. New York Shocker: Man Fraudulently Takes Life Insurance Policies on Sex Worker’s Name, Brutally Kills and Dismembers Her Body After Watching Dexter.

Baby Girl Found Abandoned Outside Building in Bronx

Masked woman abandons a baby girl in a green reusable bag on a doorstep in the Bronx. The New York Police Department says they are trying to track down the masked individual. The homeowner of the home where the baby was dropped off says they received a call from a… pic.twitter.com/kyeYu97lgV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)