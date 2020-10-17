Auckland, October 17: Incumbent New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's is set to retain power for the second consecutive term. In the early results of New Zealand Elections 2020, Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party is enjoying a commanding lead. Till now 25 percent votes have been counted. Ardern's Labour party is leading on 50.5 percent seats, while main opposition party, The National Party, is sustaining the lead on 25.9 percent seats. New Zealand General Election 2020: Facebook Takes Down Advance New Zealand Party's Page For 'Repeatedly Spreading Misinformation About COVID-19' Just Ahead of Election.

The Greens are ahead on 8.2 and ACT is on 7.6 percent. Arden's campaign revolved around her government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Sixty-one-year-old National Party leader Judith Collins is taking on the 40-year-old Labour Party leader Ardern in the general elections. According to RNZ, National MP Gerry Brownlee is likely to face defeat on Ilam seat in Christchurch. New Zealand Election 2020: PM Jacinda Ardern Delays Parliamentary Election by Four Weeks to October 17 Amid Re-emergence of COVID-19 Cases.

New Zealand's election commission is expecting to declare results on 50 percent seats by 10 pm local time, and 95 percent by 11.30 pm (Local time). However, voting in the two referendums on the end of life choice and cannabis will not be counted on Saturday. Preliminary results on these referendums will be declared on October 6. Meanwhile, the country's election commission will declare official results of the elections and referendums on November 6.

The election was initially scheduled for September 19 but was postponed due to a second COVID-19 outbreak. The previous Parliament, which was elected on September 23, 2017, was officially dissolved on September 6 paving the way for the polls, Xinhua news agency. In a pre-poll survey, Ardern remained the preferred Prime Minister for 53.2 percent of those surveyed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).