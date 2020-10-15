New Zealand, October 15: Facebook on Thursday informed that it is shutting New Zealand political party's page, days before the election. Reportedly, a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement that it took down the page for "repeatedly sharing "misinformation about Covid-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm".

The social media giant thus informed that they removed Advance New Zealand / New Zealand Public Party’s Facebook Page for repeated violations of their policy. New Zealand Election 2020: PM Jacinda Ardern Delays Parliamentary Election by Four Weeks to October 17 Amid Re-emergence of COVID-19 Cases.

Facebook Takes Down Advance New Zealand Party's Page:

#BREAKING Facebook says shutting New Zealand political party's page, days before election pic.twitter.com/RbCozB0Cwt — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 15, 2020

According to a report on the Newsroom, party co-leader Billy Te Kahika Jr. was in the middle of a Facebook live on the page when it was taken down. In a subsequent live video from his personal page, Te Kahika Jr. said he had received a warning from a media organisation that Facebook was about to take the page down.

He further falsely claimed that Facebook had been the recipient of some of the $50 million support package for domestic media organisations. He further released a statement, where he denounced the move as "election interference".

"This is a blatant example of election interference by an American owned social media outlet that has no business performing any such operation in our sovereign nation," he said.

