Helsinki, February 9: The Swedish government has announced plans to tighten firearm regulations and enhance school security following a deadly school shooting in Orebro. The tragic event raises pressing concerns about gun legislation, according to a government statement on Friday. The statement stressed the need for stricter measures in the wake of the violence.

The shooting occurred at noon on Tuesday at Risbergska Skolan, an educational center primarily for adults in central Sweden, leaving 11 people dead, Xinhua news agency reported. It was the first school shooting in Sweden since 1961. While previous incidents of fatal school violence have occurred, they were mainly carried out with knives, Swedish media reported. Sweden School Shooting: Firing Reported at Risbergska School in Orebro, 5 Hurt (Watch Video).

As part of broader security reforms, Swedish Minister for Schools Lotta Edholm proposed new laws requiring schools to keep doors locked and called for mandatory emergency training. Meanwhile, the government is considering fast-tracking legislation to allow the installation of surveillance cameras in schools, according to Minister for Justice Gunnar Strommer. Swedish Television (SVT) reported on Saturday that the ruling parties, which had previously opposed banning semi-automatic weapons, have now reversed their stance following the tragedy. Swedish Police Say Mass Shooter Was Connected to School Where He Opened Fire.

However, there is no clear timeline for legislative changes, with government officials suggesting January 2026 as a possible target. SVT analysts noted that the political debate on gun laws remains ongoing. Swedish police said on Friday that they had completed the identification of the victims. The deceased ranged in age from 28 to 68, including the suspected shooter, a 35-year-old man. Authorities have yet to determine his motive.

