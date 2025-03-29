Lahore, Mar 29 (PTI) Pakistan's Punjab police thwarted an attack by over 20 terrorists from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on a security post, killing two militants, a provincial minister said on Saturday.

"Some 20 to 25 terrorists of TTP attacked Lakhani check post in D.G. Khan, some 450 kms from Lahore, in early hours of Saturday with rocket launchers and heavy weapons but the police responded swiftly, killing two terrorists," Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said at a press conference.

Bukhari said the terrorists aimed to disrupt the province's peace, particularly ahead of Eid, but police personnel successfully repelled the attack. She added that security forces have been equipped with night vision cameras to combat terrorism more effectively.

"These night vision cameras are helping thwart terror attacks," she said.

She also noted that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had congratulated the police for their swift action and was closely overseeing ongoing counterterrorism operations.

The minister said the TTP has been behind the terrorist attacks in the province.

This marks the second attack on the Lakhani check post, which borders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, within a week.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the minister accused it of being sympathetic to the Taliban and thus failing to fight terrorism.

