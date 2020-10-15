Islamabad, October 15: Day ahead of the anti-government protest by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Punjab's Gujranwala, Sarzameen-e Pakistan has slammed Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for demanding deployment of security forces to be present at the "peaceful demonstration".

"In a country where Military rules, it should be no surprise that the Army Chief is writing to his Generals to act during a peaceful opposition. Whose side will the uniformed men be taking is anybody's guess. I guess we might be in for a coup soon," Sarzameen-e Pakistan said. Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa Warns India, Claims to Win 'Fifth Generation or Hybrid War'.

Pointing out that the media will be scared to leak this information, Sarzameen-e Pakistan said, "Such pictures coming out of military is unheard of in the past. Maybe there is disgruntlement within the military. I know no journalist will dare to leak it in media (as even I am scared) but atleast all media houses should know. Hence the picture is being shared with you."

Earlier, General Bajwa had asked Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah to make security arrangements to "avoid the occurrence of any untoward incident". In a letter to the Lieutenant Governor, Bajwa said, "You are aware that PML-N is organising a public meeting with PDM leaders at Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala on October 16, 20. Inputs have been received that PML-N leaders in Punjab are also planning to stage a demonstration outside Corps Commanders residence, cantonment area and GT Road. Intelligence inputs suggest that local PTI activists are likely to target these gatherings which may lead to an adverse security situation."

"You are requested to make necessary security arrangements with effect from October 15 to avoid the occurrence of any untoward incident. If the law and order situation deteriorates, then requisite measures should be adopted at your end," he added.

On October 14, the Pakistani media reports had stated that several people have been arrested, including some from Sadr in Lahore, and corner meetings hampered in view of the rally.

On Wednesday, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif tweeted: "Police must NOT comply with Imran Niazi's unlawful orders to arrest PMLN/PDM's workers, raid their homes or hinder their travel to Gujranwala."

Pakistani media further reported that a COVID FIR was filed at Gujranwala police station against the opposition parties' members and workers. The major political parties in Pakistan have formed the alliance - PDM -- with an aim to oust the Imran Khan government.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) had slammed the Imran Khan government saying that "political revolution" in the country would be possible only through the newly formed PDM, adding that opposition leaders are being "silenced" for speaking against a "corrupt" government.

The PDM has proposed to launch a mass protest campaign, comprising public gatherings, political rallies, no-confidence motions, en masse resignations from Assemblies, and, finally, a long march in January that will culminate in a sit-in in Islamabad until their demands are met.