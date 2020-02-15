Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif Exempted From Personal Appearance by Court on Medical Grounds in Money Laundering Case

Pakistan Former PM Nawaz Sharif (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lahore, February 15: An accountability court here has exempted Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from appearing before it in a money laundering case on medical grounds and adjourned the hearing till February 28 in the matter, according to media reports on Saturday.

The 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo is undergoing treatment in London for coronary artery disease. Sharif appealed to the court to extend exemption from personal appearance in proceedings against him in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, the Dawn report said.

The court allowed Sharif's application and adjourned the hearing in the case till February 28, it said. Sharif was on November 4 last year granted bail on humanitarian grounds by the Lahore High Court in the case. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accused Sharif of being a direct beneficiary of Chaudhry Sugar Mills and his daughter, Maryam, who was arrested in connection with the case in August along with her cousin Yousuf Abbas, of holding over 12 million shares in the sugar mills.

Sharif left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance to seek medical treatment. Sharif's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz said that a new medical certificate about the former premier's health was submitted to the court, The Express Tribune reported.

“Nawaz Sharif is under clinical supervision,” Pervaiz said while stating the medical certificate provided by Nawaz's consultant in London. “He [Nawaz] will undergo a medical examination which is scheduled to take place in the last week of February,” he was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

Pervaiz said that Sharif's doctor believes that Nawaz is not fit to travel to Pakistan.

“Nawaz Sharif will face trial when he recovers,” he said. The judicial remand of Sharif's nephew Yousaf Abbas was extended till February 28 in the case, while Maryam, who was on bail, has been exempted from personal appearance till the filing of a reference by the NAB.