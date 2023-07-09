Islamabad, July 9: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for launching a "vile, sinister and malicious" campaign against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, local media reported. Taking to Twitter, the premier condemned the PTI chief, saying he has been "badly exposed".

"Imran Khan continues to engage in a vile, sinister and malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. His trick of using proxies to threaten the Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed," he wrote on the microblogging site, Geo News reported. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says 'No Talks With Imran Khan Unless He Apologises to People'.

Prime Minister Sharif said: "The former prime minister was desperately working to coerce his way back into power after failure in a methodically planned attack on the state symbols." He said that the PTI chief fails to realise that "the time of his politics of intimidation, violence and hatred is over".

"Through such highly condemnable antics, he is only exposing himself, the core of which is defined by putting his personal interest (power grab) over everything else," the Prime Minister said. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Criticises Imran Khan for Levelling Allegations Against Army Chief Asim Munir.

He reiterated that the people of Pakistan and the political parties strongly stood behind army chief Gen Munir and the armed forces, and will thwart any attempt and conspiracy at undermining Pakistan Army's prestige, honour, and integrity, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, he also ordered the authorities to take legal action against those involved in such malicious campaigns inside the country and abroad, a press statement shared by PM Office Media Wing said.

