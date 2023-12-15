Islamabad, December 14: Pakistan Police arrested a man for killing children and eating their flesh at Muzaffargarh in Punjab, ARY News reported. Three children were reportedly abducted from the Khan Garh area of Muzaffargarh five days ago, according to the local police. The accused brutally murdered two of those three underaged children and allegedly ate their flesh.

However, seven-year-old Ali Hassan was recovered by the police, who acted on information provided by the locals, according to ARY News. Ali Hassan said after slaughtering three-year-old Abdullah and his one-and-a-half-year-old sister Hafsa, the man cooked and ate their flesh. Pakistan Shocker: Man Flashes, Assaults Burqa-Clad Woman in Karachi, Arrested; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Moreover, the man also distributed the human flesh at a local dargah in Muzzaffargah, ARY News reported. Reportedly, Muzaffargarh Police recovered the remains of Abdullah and the knives from the field but the search to find Hafsa continues.

According to the police spokesperson, the apprehended suspect is currently in critical condition in the hospital, and further revelations about the brutal murders will be made once he regains consciousness, ARY News reported. Pakistan Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills His Four Minor Children by Throwing Them Into Canal To Hide His Crime in Lahore City.

A case was also registered against the arrested suspect for murder and terrorism on a complaint by the father of the missing children. Fayyaz, the father of the minor victims, also demanded strict action against the accused, ARY News reported.