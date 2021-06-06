Santa Barbara, June 6: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on Friday welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The Royal couple has named their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Her name honours Harry's late mother Diana and Queen Elizabeth II as her nickname is Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Announce Birth of Second Child; Name Their Daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The baby was born on Friday morning at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. Baby Lili weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. She is the eighth in line to the British throne.

Prince Harry, Meghan Welcome Baby Girl:

Proud parents Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have also shared a message of thanks on their Archewell website: pic.twitter.com/TMUu5eNzWW — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 6, 2021

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11.40 am in the trusted care doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santabarbara, C.A," the pair said in a statement.

In a message of thanks on their Archwell website, the couple said, "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

The couple hasn't shared photos of the newborn. This is Prince Harry and Meghan's second child, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

