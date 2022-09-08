Mumbai, September 8: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving British monarch passed away today, September 8. According to various media reports and later confirmed by the official Twitter handle of The Royal Family, the 96-year-old Queen breathed her last at Balmoral Castle Residence in Scotland. The news of the Queen's death comes as a shock as it's hard to imagine the British monarch without Queen Elizabeth II.

Earlier in the day, the Royal Family of Britain took to social media to update people about the health of Queen Elizabeth II. In its statement, the Royal Family of Britain said "Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision".

Here's The Tweet

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

With the passing away of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles is all set to succeed her as he is the first in line to the throne as per the British Royal Line of Succession. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch of the UK. She reigned the British throne for almost 70 years after succeeding her father, King George VI in 1952. A few years before her father's death, Queen Elizabeth II, who was then a Princess married Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947.

Prince Philip, who served in the British Royal Navy during World War II passed away on April 9, 2021. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had four children - Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward. Besides her children, Queen Elizabeth II is also survived by eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

