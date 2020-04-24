Ramadan Mubarak 2020: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Wishes Blessed Ramadan to Muslims Observing the Festive Month at Home, Watch Video

File image of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Canada, April 24: On the occasion of Ramadan, which is also called Ramzan, Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau wished people a blessed Ramadan. In a video message released, he said, "Wishing a blessed Ramadan to Muslims observing the month at home this year. By coming together virtually, we’ll be able to stay connected and still honour the values at the heart of Islam - compassion, peace, and service to others. Ramadan Mubarak! "

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. He further said that traditionally the festival is a time of collective gathering. Families and friends observe Ramadan by getting together, fasting during the day, and ending their day with iftar. This year, Ramadan will look different as we continue to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic." Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting in UK, Turkey, Europe, US, Canada and Sri Lanka News Updates: England Muslims Divided, Many to Follow Morocco's Decision to Begin Fasts From Saturday.

Check video message by Trudeau:

Wishing a blessed Ramadan to Muslims observing the month at home this year. By coming together virtually, we’ll be able to stay connected and still honour the values at the heart of Islam - compassion, peace, and service to others. Ramadan Mubarak! https://t.co/sJg0aRUP0a pic.twitter.com/Bl2ESHvICH — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 23, 2020

The Muslim population of the United States (US) and Canada began Ramadan fasts from today. On Thursday, the crescent of Ramadan ul Kareem was sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Bahrain and Algeria, among other nations.