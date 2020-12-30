Washington, December 30: Republican Luke Letlow, aged 41, elected to Louisiana's 5th district and was due to be sworn in on Sunday died due to coronavirus. He became the first US congress member to succumb to COVID-19.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced the tragic news on Twitter with a "heavy heart." He said, "I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a US Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family." Joe Biden Criticises Donald Trump Administration For The Pace of COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Out.

According to a CNN report, Letlow announced his diagnosis on his Facebook page on December 18, writing that he was "at home resting, following all CDC guidelines, quarantine protocols, and the recommendations of my doctors."

A few days later, Letlow posted that he was undergoing treatment at St. Francis Hospital in Monroe. After which he was transferred to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Academic Medical Center.

