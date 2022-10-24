Mumbai, October 24: Rishi Sunak is a few steps away from being elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party and thereby becoming the new Prime Minister of UK. This comes months after Sunak failed during the summer leadership contest to convince his party members that he was a better option than former PM Liz Truss, who resigned after being in office for 44 days.

If elected, Rishi Sunak could create history and become Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after former UK PM Boris Johnson, said that he is pulling out of the contest. According to reports, Sunak has backing of 155 MPs while Penny Mordaunt, who is also in the race to the 10 Downing street has support of 25 MPs. Rishi Sunak Frontrunner To Become Next UK PM; Here’s Everything You Need To Know About the Indian-Origin Tory MP Who Could Replace Liz Truss As British Prime Minister.

However, the question is how will the Tories elect the new leader with Sunak leading the race to be the next PM of UK

Conservative Party Leadership Election 2022: How Will Tories Elect Their Leader?

According to reports, Sunak, who said that he "fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country" after declaring his candidacy, has a healthy lead as he has surpassed the 100-MPs threshold mark. As per the official website of the Conservative Party, the "nominations to stand for election will close at 2 pm on Monday 24th October". In order to proceed ahead, candidates must have the support of at least 100 Tory MPs. There are 357 Tory MPs in total.

Following the nominations, the MPs will vote to narrow down on two candidates who will then participate in an online member ballot. The ballot will open on Tuesday October 25 and close at around 11 am on Friday, October 28. However, it must be noted that a ballot won't be required if one candidate emerges from the Parliamentary Party stage and has over 100 MPs support. If only one candidate emerges then he will nit only be elected as the new leader of the party but will also go on to become the next PM of the country. Viral Video: British Caller Compares Rishi Sunak to Al-Qaeda on Radio Show, Says ‘He Isn’t Even British’; Podcaster Sangita Myska Schools Him.

UK Conservative Party Leadership Election 2022: Date of Nominations, Vote and Result

The voting for party member ballot which will be held online will open on Tuesday, October 25 and close at 11 am on Friday, October 28. After the votes are casts, the winner's name will be announced the next day. The winner of the member ballot will then become the Leader of the Conservative Party.

Once the winner of the ballot is announced thereby becoming the leader of the UK Conservatives, King Charles III will then officially ask the leader to form the government. After the leader accepts the invitation to form government, he will then become the UK PM.

