In a shocking incident, a caller on Britain's popular LBC radio show said that Rishi Sunak doesn't love England and isn't even British in most people's opinion. Shockingly, the caller also compared Sunak, who is all set to become the new UK PM to terrorist outfit Al Qaeda. During the call, the caller who identified himself as Jerry on the LBC radio show said, "We are the voters and we support Boris. Boris has the best chance of winning the general election next time. Rishi is not gonna win it. He doesn't love England as Boris does." The caller also stated that since Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty's business was set in India and the US, it showed that he wasn't British. The show's host Sangita Myska shut the caller and told him, "I think you are fundamentally a racist, and it’s absolutely fascinating that you and other Tory Party members think like this."

Caller on UK Show Compares Rishi Sunak to Al Qaeda

'Rishi Sunak isn't even British!' Sangita Myska eviscerates this racist caller who says Tory party member won't vote for Sunak because 'he doesn't represent Britain'.@SangitaMyska pic.twitter.com/xowtWAYTPk — LBC (@LBC) October 22, 2022

