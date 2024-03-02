Moscow, March 2: Russia does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in space, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the country's security council members. "We have already discussed false allegations that are currently being made by some Western officials about our supposed plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space," said the Kremlin on Friday, citing the President. Putin Warns That Sending Western Troops to Ukraine Risks a Global Nuclear War

In his annual State of the Nation address on Thursday, Putin called such allegations "unfounded" and "fake narratives," designed by the West to draw Russia into negotiations on terms that only benefit the US, Xinhua news agency reported. 'We Have a Crazy SOB Like That Guy Putin': US President Joe Biden Calls Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin 'Crazy SOB' at Fundraising Event in San Francisco

The statement came after a wave of Western media reports claiming US intelligence data has revealed that Russia is working on the development of a nuclear space weapon.

