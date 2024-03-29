Moscow, March 29: Russian Investigative Committee has said that it has found evidence connecting terrorists from the Crocus City Hall attack in suburban Moscow with "Ukrainian nationalists". ‘Who Ordered the Crime’: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says ‘Moscow Terror Attack Committed by Radical Islamists, but Many Questions Remain’

"After working with detained terrorists, studying the technical devices seized from them, and analysing information about financial transactions, evidence was obtained of their connection with Ukrainian nationalists," the committee added on Thursday on Telegram as quoted by Xinhua news agency report. Russia Terrorist Attack: Four Men Charged in Moscow Attack, Showing Signs of Beatings at Hearing As Court Says Two Accept Guilt

The committee said that it had confirmed data showing that the terrorists received "significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine, which were used in the preparation of the crime". The committee also noted another suspect involved in a terrorist financing scheme has been identified and detained.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2024 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).