New Delhi, February 25: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms, defying Western outrage and global appeals not to launch a war. Putin made a surprise statement on television to declare his intentions. Russia’s commencement the military strike in Ukraine has led to total chaos in the latter country. Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and also landed troops on the country’s South Coast.

News agency AFP reported that Russian ground forces have crossed into Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has said that nearly 50 Russian occupiers have been killed, AFP reported.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed dissatisfaction over the western coalition's efforts against Moscow. In a video address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was "left alone" to fight Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians. He added that Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy Ukraine.

Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, according to news agency AFP.

US President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to defend “every inch" of NATO territory after Russia sent forces into Ukraine — but reaffirmed that no American troops would be deployed to Washington’s ally. “As I made crystal clear, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with a full force of American power," Biden said in an address to the nation from the White House. The president added, however: “Our forces will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine."

Earlier on Thursday, five Russian planes and one helicopter were shot down by Ukraine in Luhansk. Moments later, Russia confirmed taking out military infrastructure at Ukraine's air bases and "suppressed" its air defences.

Russia is facing global condemnation from Western powers over its actions in Ukraine with the European Union vowing to hold Moscow accountable for the military operation. Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Russian Navy Captures Ukraine's Outpost on Snake Island in Black Sea

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States and its allies steped up sanctions pressure on Russia on Wednesday over the deployment of troops in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, in one of the worst security crises in Europe in decades. US claims 100 percent of Russian troops are in invasion-ready formations and said an attack was imminent. Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Ukraine's President Says 137 Dead After First Day Of Fighting

The Ukraine Parliament on Wednesday voted to approve in the first reading a draft law which gives permission to Ukrainians to carry firearms and act in self-defence, news agency Reuters reported. “The adoption of this law is fully in the interests of the state and society,” the authors of the law said in a note and added that the law was needed due to “existing threats and dangers for the citizens of Ukraine”.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2022 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).