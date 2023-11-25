Kiev, November 25: Russia on Saturday launched largest drone attack in Kiev since the beginning of Ukraine invasion, officials here said. Taking to Telegram, Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said, "Russia attacked Ukraine with 75 kamikaze drones Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, and most of them were launched against Kiev."

The Ukrainian air defence destroyed 71 of the drones, it said, Xinhua news agency reported. The drone strike, which lasted for six hours, marked the fourth attack on Kiev this month, the Kiev City Military Administration said in a statement. Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Troops Mount Massive Missile and Drone Attack Against Ukraine Following Its Retaliation Promise.

The attack disrupted the electricity supply to 77 residential buildings and 120 institutions, it said. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said four adults and an 11-year-old child suffered minor injuries in the attack. Private houses, apartment blocks and a kindergarten in Kiev have been damaged by the falling drone parts, Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2023 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).