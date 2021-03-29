Moscow, March 29: Vladimir Putin, who received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine on March 23, said that he had experienced minor side effects after taking the jab,the Interfax news agency reported, citing his interview with the Rossiya 1 TV channel. Putin reportedly said that he also had an uncomfortable feeling on the site of the injection but his temperature was normal. Vladimir Putin Takes First Dose of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine.

"I woke up the next morning after the vaccination and it seemed to me I felt slight pain in muscles. I took a thermometer... my temperature was normal," Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly told the state Rossiya 1 TV channel. However he did not reveal which coronavirus vaccine he was administered, adding that only the doctors know about it.

He added that all the three vaccines against COVID-19, developed in the country 'were almost equal.' Russia, which started the immunisation drive against coronavirus in December last year, had inoculated around 4.3 Million of its citizens by March 22, as per reports. Special COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Given to Vladimir Putin? Russia Reacts As Speculations Rife.

As per World Health Organisation's COVID-19 dashboard, Russia has so far reported 4,519,832 coronavirus cases, with 9,088 being recorded in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the country stands at 97,740 so far.

