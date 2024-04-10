Veliky Ustyug, April 10: In a bizarre incident highlighting the extent of paranoia and surveillance in Russia, a woman faced police interrogation for simply wearing a yellow jacket against a backdrop of a vaguely blue sky. Antonida Smolina, a 38-year-old journalist from Veliky Ustyug, found herself at the centre of a police probe initiated by an anonymous accuser who alleged that her attire promoted the colours of Ukraine, thereby "discrediting" President Vladimir Putin's government and army.

According to a report by the Mirror, the incident unfolded when Smolina posted photos on social media donning her yellow down jacket. Shortly after, she was visited by a district police officer who informed her about a complaint filed against her by a certain Valery P. The accusation stated that Smolina's choice of clothing was "causing associations with enemy symbols" and undermining the Russian authorities. Russia-Ukraine War: Officials Report at Least 25 Dead in Shelling of a Market in Russian-Occupied Ukraine.

As per a report by the Metro, despite Smolina's explanation that her jacket was three years old and that she couldn't afford new clothes every time public sentiments shifted, she was compelled to provide a formal response to the accusations, leaving the police to determine the course of action. Social media users reacted with mockery and disbelief at the absurdity of the situation, highlighting the increasingly draconian laws in Russia. Some commented sarcastically about the potential ban on the colour yellow or even the sky itself. Russia Fired Nearly 300 Missiles, Over 200 'Shahed' Drones Against Ukraine Since December 29, Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Watch Video).

While acknowledging that she has ceased wearing the yellow jacket, Smolina affirmed that she did so due to seasonal changes rather than unwarranted police scrutiny. Speaking to the Russian independent outlet Baza, Smolina expressed her intent to raise awareness about the need for vigilance in such an environment, emphasising the uncertainty surrounding the behaviour of those around us.

