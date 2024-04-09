Freetown, April 9: Sierra Leone has been gripped by a harrowing drug crisis centred around a highly addictive substance known as Kush, prompting President Julius Maada Bio to declare a national emergency. The drug, a potent blend of marijuana, fentanyl, tramadol, and human bones, has wreaked havoc on communities, leading to hundreds of deaths and severe psychiatric damage among users over the past four years. The alarming spike in fatalities and psychiatric damage prompted President Bio to take decisive action, recognising the drug's devastating impact on the nation's youth and social fabric.

According to a report by the BBC, in a nationwide address, President Bio condemned Kush as a "death trap" and acknowledged its role in fueling an "existential crisis" in Sierra Leone. He announced the establishment of a National Task Force on Drugs and Substance Abuse to combat the spread of Kush, emphasising the need for comprehensive treatment and enforcement measures. As per a CNN report, under the president's directive, treatment centres will be established in every district, staffed by trained professionals to provide care and support to individuals struggling with addiction. 'Zombie Viruses': Climate Change Unleashes Ancient Threat As 48,500-Year-Old Virus Resurfaces From the Depths of Arctic Ice- Experts Warn of a Potential Global Pandemic Risk.

Additionally, law enforcement agencies are tasked with dismantling the drug supply chain through investigations, arrests, and prosecutions. While the government's initiative is a step in the right direction, challenges remain in providing adequate rehabilitation facilities and enforcing stringent measures to curb drug trafficking and abuse. As per reports, Freetown's sole drug rehabilitation centre, though operational, lacks sufficient resources to meet the growing demand for treatment. 'Zombie' Drug Crisis in US: Viral Video Shows Men and Women Acting Like ‘Zombies’ on Philadelphia Street.

The effects of kush abuse extend beyond the physical realm, with psychiatric admissions skyrocketing by almost 4,000 per cent at Sierra Leone's only psychiatric hospital between 2020 and 2023. The drug-induced fatalities, primarily due to organ failure, have surged in recent months, according to medical professionals in Freetown. The toll on mental health is equally alarming as users grapple with addiction and its devastating consequences.

Dr Abdul Jalloh, head of the Sierra Leone Psychiatric Hospital, welcomed the president's initiative as a crucial step towards addressing drug abuse but emphasised the need for sustained efforts to combat the epidemic effectively. As Sierra Leone grapples with the consequences of Kush addiction, the government's response will be pivotal in safeguarding the well-being of its citizens and combating the illicit drug trade plaguing the nation.

