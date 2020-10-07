Singapore, October 7: Singapore will offer a one-time payment to aspiring parents during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a CNN report, the country's deputy prime minister said the incentive would help reassure people who face financial pressure and are worried about their jobs.

Heng Swee Keat told lawmakers on Monday, "We have received feedback that Covid-19 has caused some aspiring parents to postpone their parenthood plans. This is fully understandable, especially when they face uncertainty with their income." Singapore Recession: Country in Technical Recession as GDP Shrinks 41.2% in Q2 Vs Previous Quarter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The details about how much would the payment have not been confirmed yet.

Despite a largely successful public health response to the pandemic, Singapore's economy has been thrown into a deep recession.

In July, Singapore’s economy entered a technical recession after shrinking by 41.2 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter. The economy came to a grinding halt owing to the extended lockdown that has shut down several businesses and reduced retail spending.

