South Africa: 21-Year-Old Woman Mauled to Death at Safari Park by Pack of Lions

Deceased Swane Van Wyk with a lion | (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Cape Town, February 9: In a tragic incident, a young woman was mauled to death by a pack of lions at a private game reserve in South Africa. The ghastly incident was reported at a safari park in Limpopo Province. The deceased, identified as 21-year-old Swans van Wyke, died of fatal injuries and wounds caused by the claws of the lions. California: Five Mountain Lions Spotted Together Near El Dorado National Forest; Watch Video of Rare Sighting.

The fatal incident occurred on Thursday, when Wyke - working at the game reserve in Bela Bela - entered inside the animal enclosure as part of her routine schedule. She was, unexpectedly, charged upon by pairs of aggressive lions who pounced on to her. While other officials of the safari park were able to drag her out, she was declared dead due to the grievous injuries.

The team of paramedics, to whom she was rushed to after the gruesome attack by lions, tried their best to save her life. She succumbed to the injuries following excessive blood loss. Her death compelled the authorities to order closure of the safari park for the tourists.

A similar gory incident was reported at Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, in August last year, when the owner of a private game reserve was killed by the lions held captive at his safari park. The deceased, 70-year-old Leon van Biljon, was attacked by the big cats after he had entered inside an enclosure to fix a broken fence. His death had came as a shock as Biljon was known to handle scores of lions alone -- which also earned him the title of "The Lion Man".