Seoul, April 9: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the South Korean government on Friday said that the country will reimpose ban of several places including nightclubs, karaoke bars and entertainment facilities to curtail the spread of virus. PM Chung Sye-kyun announced that the restrictions will come into effect from Monday and are currently applicable for three weeks, a per report. South Korea Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun Says ‘No Relief Money for the Person Violating COVID-19 Regulations.’

Chung Sye-kyun reportedly said, “Signs of a fourth wave of epidemics that we had so striven to head off are drawing nearer and becoming stronger." He added, “We will maintain the current distancing level, but actively reinforce various specific measures depending on the situation,” as reported by Reuters. South Korea Cautions Elderly Population Against AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Citing Lack of Sufficient Data.

The curbs come in as the authorities fear a potential forth wave of coronavirus in the country. South Korea currently has a night curfew and ban on gatherings of more than four people at a place, which will be carried on with the new restrictions as well. South Korea on Thursday reported 671 new COVID-19 cases taking the total coronavirus tally to 1,08,269 . The country has reported 1,764 deaths from the virus so far.

