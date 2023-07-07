Following the Fourth of July celebration in Florida, a toddler died when her parents left her in a hot car overnight. Joel and Jazmine Rondon of Lakeland have allegedly been charged with aggravated manslaughter, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The 18-month-old daughter was mistakenly left in her car seat when the Rondon family unloaded their car and removed their other two children after returning from the party. The following morning, Joel Rondon discovered his child unconscious in the car. The Polk County Sheriff's Office claims that the pair consented to drug testing. Alcohol, marijuana, and methamphetamine were found in Joel Rondon's sample. His wife was positive for marijuana and alcohol. The toddler's cause of death was determined by an autopsy to be hyperthermia. The couple was arrested on Thursday. Baby Girl Dies in Hot Car in US: 11-Month-Old Found Dead After Being Left in Four-Wheeler for Three Hours as Parents Go to Attend Church Service in Florida.

Toddler Dies After Being Left in Hot Car Overnight in Florida

