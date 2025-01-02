A horrific road accident has occurred in Thailand, where a bus carrying Russian tourists allegedly crashed into a pole on a highway in Pattaya. The alleged bus crash took place today, January 2, in Thailand's Pattaya. Multiple videos of the accident have also surfaced online. In the viral clip, the bus carrying tourists can be seen ramming into a pole on a highway in Pattaya and going on to collide with a concrete fence at a toll plaza. It is reported that there were a total of 37 passengers on the bus, of which 27 Russian tourists were injured and hospitalised in Pattaya. It is also learned that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, following which, the bus collided with a Toyota Fortuner SUV. British Woman Tries to Have Sex on Hotel Glass Table At Flipper Lodge in Pattaya, Arrested For Damaging Property.

Bus Carrying Tourists Crashes Into Pole in Thailand

❗️🇹🇭 - At least 27 people were injured in an accident involving a bus carrying Russian tourists in Thailand. There were a total of 37 passengers on the bus. The victims were taken to a hospital in Pattaya. According to preliminary reports, the bus driver lost control, after… pic.twitter.com/Vi0C7MqelY — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) January 2, 2025

Bus With Tourists Meets With Accident in Pattaya

🇹🇭 A bus with tourists crashed into another car in Thailand. "The driver lost control and crashed into another car on the highway. There were 37 passengers on the bus. 27 Russian tourists were injured and hospitalized in Pattaya" pic.twitter.com/y11Sy9z1eS — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) January 2, 2025

