Washington, October 31: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shocked the world on Monday, stating Israel would not agree to a ceasefire, saying "This is a time for war" drawing parallel with the US military action after 9/11 and Pearl Harbour attack. Israel ground forces pushed two miles into Hamas-occupied Gaza for crushing the terror organisation holding some 232 hostages of various nationalities, according to reports reaching here from Tel Aviv. Israel's military killed dozens of Hamas fighters Monday overnight striking targets in northern Gaza as its expanded ground operations in the enclave moved rapidly. Israeli media showed the country's troops atop a hotel about two miles into the Gaza Strip, media reports said.

Netanyahu made clear on Monday that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire, drawing parallels to the US' position after Pearl Harbour in 1941 and the September 11 terror attacks in 2001. "I want to make clear Israel's position regarding the ceasefire. Just as the US would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbour, or after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of October 7," he said. "Calls for a ceasefire or calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorists, surrender to barbarism, that will not happen," he said, adding, while the Bible says there is a time for peace, "This is a time for war."

When asked if he has considered stepping down, Netanyahu said the only thing he would resign is Hamas. "We're going to resign them to the dustbin of history. That's my goal. That's my responsibility," he added. The UN warned "civil order" was breaking down in Gaza after weeks of siege and bombardment, with people breaking into warehouses to grab all essentials for their survival. US President Joe Biden pushed Netanyahu on Sunday to "immediately and significantly" scale up the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the White House said.

Hamas has released a video showing three women who are believed to be captives held by the Palestinian militant group since its terror attack on Israel on October 7. The video comes just days after Israeli leaders dismissed talks of progress in hostage negotiations, CNN reporters from the battlefield in Gaza said. The US is pushing Israel to "ensure that communication networks in Gaza remain operational," as well as to restore essential services of water and fuel, a State Department spokesperson said.

"We made clear to the government of Israel over the weekend that communications networks need to be restored, and we are pleased that they took steps to do that," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing. Miller also said the US is "making progress" on ensuring fuel deliveries to Gaza. Netanyahu rejects claims of civilian casualties in Gaza: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back against reports that Israel was inflicting collective punishment on the Palestinian people in its pursuit of Hamas, saying the group was preventing civilians from moving to the safe zone in southern Gaza.

"Hamas is preventing them from leaving, keeping them in areas of conflict. So I think you should direct your questions to Hamas," Netanyahu told a reporter at a news conference on Monday. Netanyahu added Israel has been trying to prevent civilian casualties by calling for civilians in Gaza to move to a safe zone in the south and providing humanitarian support. "We have to do everything we can to minimise civilian casualties, but we cannot give up the fight," he said, saying the future of his countries and other "civilised countries" depend on it. Around 150 aid trucks have crossed into Gaza since the gate opened last week, US says.

A total number of 150 aid trucks have made it through the Rafah crossing into Gaza since the gate opened last week, according to the US State Department. A total of 45 aid trucks went through on Sunday -- the most since the gate opened, it added. "We aim to surpass that number today, tomorrow and beyond," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. Miller added the US would "continue our relentless diplomatic efforts in partnership with Israel, Egypt, the United Nations and international humanitarian partners" to increase "daily deliveries of food, water and medical supplies into Gaza".

Prior to October 7, there were 450 trucks going into Gaza daily, said Lynn Hastings, the UN Humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, in a press briefing last week. She added the trucks were facing delays due to screening, technical, security and political issues. New Israeli leaflets dropped on Gaza urge civilians to evacuate a "battlefield". Israeli aircraft have dropped new leaflets in Arabic over Gaza, warning people in northern and central parts of the strip that "the governorate of Gaza has become a battlefield". "Shelters in the north of the Gaza Strip and the governorate of Gaza have become unsafe," according to the leaflet, an image of which CNN said it saw.

"Hamas and the terrorist organisations are using the shelters, hospitals and schools in this area. Therefore, your presence in these places is not safe," the flier continued. "You must immediately evacuate and move to the humanitarian area to the south of Wadi Gaza," the leaflet said. An Israeli soldier kidnapped by Hamas has been released, IDF says. A female Israeli soldier who had been kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 has been released during ground operations in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday. "Overnight, the soldier PVT Ori Megidish was released during IDF ground operations," the IDF said in a statement, adding, "the soldier was medically checked, is doing well, and has met with her family."