Oklahoma, September 16: In a bizarre incident, a tractor-trailer that contained lubricants, dildos, and other sex toys crashed and flooded the I-40 Highway before reaching a major sex toy distribution center, causing the rest of the Oklahoma drivers to have a rather slippery commute on Wednesday.

The crash occurred when a truck collided with another truck that was carrying loads of sex toys near Mustang Road on the I-40 highway, reported News9. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the crash site, however, several lanes on the highway were forced to be shut down as the crew from Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked to clean up the spillage. Tomato Truck Crash Causes Mess on US Motorway; 7 Cars Crash Reported After Over 150,000 Tomatoes Spill on Busy Road (Watch Video).

The strange crash prompted News9 to take a closer look at the accident and soon a chopper took off to cover the news and capture the crash. As the News9 reporter reached the crash sight, a rather awkward conversation took place between him and an anchor of the news channel. The anchor asked him “What he’s carrying there? What’s all over the road?” After a deliberated silence, the reporter replied “well, not really, maybe you can tell. I can’t tell. The good thing is the driver’s not injured, but there’s a lot of stuff laying on the road." "Whatever it is, it’s gonna take a while to clean up,” he added.

Initially, the reporter was unsure of what the items were but it was soon confirmed. A close-up shot of the floor then showed what appears as a load of vibrators and lubricant tubes. The footage of the incident has gone viral on the internet amassing millions of views.

