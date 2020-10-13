Dubai, October 12: Two Nigerian women are undergoing trial at a Dubai court for luring an Indian man to an apartment on the pretext of giving a massage and assaulting and confining him, with the help of others, and taking his credit cards to withdraw over 33,000 dirhams (approx Rs 6.5 lakh), media reports said on Monday. In the trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance, it was heard that the victim, once he entered, was forcibly restrained for two hours and his cards taken away to withdraw 33,600 dirhams, the Khaleej Times reported.

The other perpetrators of the crime which occurred on June 26 are still at large. The 40-year-old Indian, who had lodged a complaint at Al Barsha police station immediately after the incident, said that he had met a foreign woman on a dating app, who gave him her number and agreed to give him a massage for 500 dirhams. Monkey Gives Head Massage to UP Police Inspector While He Works, Funny Video Goes Viral.

As per the complainant, when he went to the hotel apartment, an African woman invited him in and locked the door, as some more men and women, all Africans, appeared and restrained him.

He said that they took out his wallet, took 600 dirhams from it and well as two credit cards and forced him to divulge the pin numbers. He was held in the apartment till the time some members of the gang went out to withdraw the money on his cards, the report said.

His cards, wallet and phone were then returned to him and he was allowed to go. The complainant identified the two women as being among those at the apartment then. A police official said that that the two women had been involved in several other similar incidents and the victim had recognised them at the police station. The trial will resume on December 20.

